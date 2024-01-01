https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229252Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFantastic Pavilions in a Grotto by Robert Caney (1847–1911). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229252View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 878 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3090 x 2262 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3090 x 2262 px | 300 dpi | 15.08 MBFree DownloadFantastic Pavilions in a Grotto by Robert Caney (1847–1911). More