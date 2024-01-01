rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229256
Grocery Store (1935&ndash;1942) by Perkins Harnly.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Grocery Store (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229256

View CC0 License

Grocery Store (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

More