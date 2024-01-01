rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229276
Madonna and Child with Saint Jerome, Saint Catherine of Alexandria, and Angels (ca. 1465&ndash;1470) by Matteo di Giovanni.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child with Saint Jerome, Saint Catherine of Alexandria, and Angels (ca. 1465–1470) by Matteo di Giovanni.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229276

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child with Saint Jerome, Saint Catherine of Alexandria, and Angels (ca. 1465–1470) by Matteo di Giovanni.

More