https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229277
Sandro Botticelli's Madonna and Child (ca. 1470).
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229277

View CC0 License

