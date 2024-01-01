rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229278
Madonna and Child (ca. 1465) by Dirck Bouts.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child (ca. 1465) by Dirck Bouts.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229278

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child (ca. 1465) by Dirck Bouts.

More