https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229305Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBefore the Ballet (ca. 1890–1892) by Edgar Degas. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229305View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 521 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1520 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 1737 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBefore the Ballet (ca. 1890–1892) by Edgar Degas. More