https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229336
The Healing of Palladia by Saint Cosmas and Saint Damian (ca. 1438&ndash;1440) by Fra Angelico.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

