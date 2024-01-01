https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229339Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Louvre, Afternoon, Rainy Weather (1900) by Camille Pissarro. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229339View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 964 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2811 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3290 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Louvre, Afternoon, Rainy Weather (1900) by Camille Pissarro. More