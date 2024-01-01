https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229345Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOn the Fence (1878) by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229345View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 929 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2709 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3096 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3096 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 23.38 MBFree DownloadOn the Fence (1878) by Winslow Homer. More