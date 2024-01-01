https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229348Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaul Klee'sInterieur mit der Uhr (Interior with the Clock) (1913) by Paul Klee'sOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8229348View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1108 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3231 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3781 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3781 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.85 MBFree DownloadPaul Klee'sInterieur mit der Uhr (Interior with the Clock) (1913) by Paul Klee'sMore