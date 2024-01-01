rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229353
Paul Klee's Baum und Architektur&ndash;Rhythmen (Tree and Architecture&ndash;Rhythms) (1920)
Paul Klee's Baum und Architektur–Rhythmen (Tree and Architecture–Rhythms) (1920)

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229353

