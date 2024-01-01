rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229355
Claude Monet's The Artist's Garden in Argenteuil (A Corner of the Garden with Dahlias) (1873)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Claude Monet's The Artist's Garden in Argenteuil (A Corner of the Garden with Dahlias) (1873)

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8229355

View CC0 License

Claude Monet's The Artist's Garden in Argenteuil (A Corner of the Garden with Dahlias) (1873)

More