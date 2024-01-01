rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229361
Free Hand Decorated Wall (ca. 1940) by Michael Lauretano.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Free Hand Decorated Wall (ca. 1940) by Michael Lauretano.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229361

View CC0 License

Free Hand Decorated Wall (ca. 1940) by Michael Lauretano.

More