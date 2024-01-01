rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229364
John J. Wagner Family Portrait (ca. 1940) by Archie Thompson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

John J. Wagner Family Portrait (ca. 1940) by Archie Thompson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229364

View CC0 License

John J. Wagner Family Portrait (ca. 1940) by Archie Thompson.

More