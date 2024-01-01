https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229368Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSisters in Red (c. 1840/1850) by Sturtevant J. Hamblin. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229368View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 985 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2918 x 2396 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2918 x 2396 px | 300 dpi | 16.58 MBFree DownloadSisters in Red (c. 1840/1850) by Sturtevant J. Hamblin. More