rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229371
Madonna and Child with Two Angels, Saint Rose, and Saint Catherine of Alexandria (early 16th century) by School of Perugino.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child with Two Angels, Saint Rose, and Saint Catherine of Alexandria (early 16th century) by School of Perugino.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229371

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child with Two Angels, Saint Rose, and Saint Catherine of Alexandria (early 16th century) by School of Perugino.

More