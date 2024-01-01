https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229378Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSandro Botticelli's The Virgin Adoring the Child (1480–1490). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229378View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1084 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1084 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1084 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3486 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4080 x 4096 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1084 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1084 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1084 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4080 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 25.11 MBFree DownloadSandro Botticelli's The Virgin Adoring the Child (1480–1490). More