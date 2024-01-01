https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229384Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarion Feasting the British Officer on Sweet Potatoes (1848) by George Washington Mark. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229384View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1015 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2875 x 2431 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2875 x 2431 px | 300 dpi | 17.41 MBFree DownloadMarion Feasting the British Officer on Sweet Potatoes (1848) by George Washington Mark. More