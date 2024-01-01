rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229395
Angelus Ministrans (c. 1896) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229395

View CC0 License

