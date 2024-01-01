rawpixel
Children Playing on the Beach (1884) by Mary Cassatt.
Children Playing on the Beach (1884) by Mary Cassatt.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229408

View CC0 License

Children Playing on the Beach (1884) by Mary Cassatt.

