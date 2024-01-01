https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Angel of the Annunciation (ca. 1330) by Simone Martini. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229411View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2376 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2781 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2781 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.12 MBFree DownloadThe Angel of the Annunciation (ca. 1330) by Simone Martini. More