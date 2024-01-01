rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229413
The Coronation of the Virgin with Six Angels (ca. 1390) by Agnolo Gaddi.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Coronation of the Virgin with Six Angels (ca. 1390) by Agnolo Gaddi.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229413

View CC0 License

The Coronation of the Virgin with Six Angels (ca. 1390) by Agnolo Gaddi.

More