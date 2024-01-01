rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229415
Madonna and Child with God the Father Blessing and Angels (ca. 1370&ndash;1375) by Jacopo di Cione.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child with God the Father Blessing and Angels (ca. 1370–1375) by Jacopo di Cione.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229415

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child with God the Father Blessing and Angels (ca. 1370–1375) by Jacopo di Cione.

More