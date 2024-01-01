https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229417Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey (1886) by Edgar Degas. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229417View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1004 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2930 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3348 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadScene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey (1886) by Edgar Degas. More