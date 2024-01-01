https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229422Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Corner of the Moulin de la Galette (1892) painting in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229422View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1064 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2489 x 2808 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2489 x 2808 px | 300 dpi | 20 MBFree DownloadA Corner of the Moulin de la Galette (1892) painting in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec. More