rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229430
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine from Morningside Park (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine from Morningside Park (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8229430

View CC0 License

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine from Morningside Park (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.

More