https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229435Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCampo dei Frari, Venice (ca. 1880) by John Singer Sargent. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229435View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2485 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1417 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2901 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2485 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1417 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2901 px | 300 dpi | 23.28 MBFree DownloadCampo dei Frari, Venice (ca. 1880) by John Singer Sargent. More