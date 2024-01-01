https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229440Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYachting Girl (1880) by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8229440View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 763 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2227 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2606 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2606 px | 300 dpi | 25.75 MBFree DownloadYachting Girl (1880) by Winslow Homer. More