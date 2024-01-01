https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229442Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJag (c. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Charles Caseau. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229442View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 949 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2767 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3011 x 3809 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3011 x 3809 px | 300 dpi | 10.07 MBFree DownloadJag (c. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Charles Caseau. More