https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229443Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCairo (ca. 1891) by John Singer Sargent. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229443View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2491 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1420 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2908 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2491 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1420 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2908 px | 300 dpi | 19.55 MBFree DownloadCairo (ca. 1891) by John Singer Sargent. More