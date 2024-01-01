rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229447
The Feast of Herod and the Beheading of Saint John the Baptist (1461–1462) by Benozzo Gozzoli .

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229447

View CC0 License

