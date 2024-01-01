rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229448
The Nativity (ca. 1450) by Petrus Christus.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Nativity (ca. 1450) by Petrus Christus.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229448

View CC0 License

The Nativity (ca. 1450) by Petrus Christus.

More