https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229456Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (1510–1515) by Correggio. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229456View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 924 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2695 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3154 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3154 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 23.62 MBFree DownloadThe Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (1510–1515) by Correggio. More