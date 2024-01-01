rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229459
Madonna and Child with the Infant Saint John (ca. 1505) by Fernando Y&aacute;&ntilde;ez de la Almedina.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229459

View CC0 License

