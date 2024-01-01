rawpixel
Two Birds, One with Very Long Tail feathers, and Blue Butterfly (1745) print in high resolution by George Edwards.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229478

View CC0 License

