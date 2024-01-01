https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229481Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTree (ca.1915) by Jacoba van Heemskerck. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229481View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1139 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3323 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3534 x 3722 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3534 x 3722 px | 300 dpi | 22.89 MBFree DownloadTree (ca.1915) by Jacoba van Heemskerck. More