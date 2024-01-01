https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229483Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTama, the Japanese Dog (c. 1875) painting in high resolution by Edouard Manet. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229483View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 974 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2840 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3324 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3324 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 2.23 MBFree DownloadTama, the Japanese Dog (c. 1875) painting in high resolution by Edouard Manet. More