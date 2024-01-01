rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229490
Wicker Demijohn (ca.1940) by Clarence W. Dawson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wicker Demijohn (ca.1940) by Clarence W. Dawson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229490

View CC0 License

Wicker Demijohn (ca.1940) by Clarence W. Dawson.

More