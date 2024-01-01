https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229490Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWicker Demijohn (ca.1940) by Clarence W. Dawson.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229490View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 874 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2548 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2982 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2982 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.1 MBFree DownloadWicker Demijohn (ca.1940) by Clarence W. Dawson.More