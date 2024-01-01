rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229505
Sketch of Cellini's "Perseus" John Singer Sargent (1856&ndash;1925).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sketch of Cellini's "Perseus" John Singer Sargent (1856–1925).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229505

View CC0 License

Sketch of Cellini's "Perseus" John Singer Sargent (1856–1925).

More