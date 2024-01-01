https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229513Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Dinner Horn, Blowing the Horn at Seaside (1870) by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229513View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3628 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2880 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3628 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2880 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.75 MBFree DownloadThe Dinner Horn, Blowing the Horn at Seaside (1870) by Winslow Homer. More