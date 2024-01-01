https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229520Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Presentation in the Temple (ca. 1470–1480) by Master of the Prado "Adoration of the Magi". Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229520View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 994 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2898 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3392 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3392 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 29.07 MBFree DownloadThe Presentation in the Temple (ca. 1470–1480) by Master of the Prado "Adoration of the Magi". More