rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229520
The Presentation in the Temple (ca. 1470&ndash;1480) by Master of the Prado "Adoration of the Magi".
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Presentation in the Temple (ca. 1470–1480) by Master of the Prado "Adoration of the Magi".

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229520

View CC0 License

The Presentation in the Temple (ca. 1470–1480) by Master of the Prado "Adoration of the Magi".

More