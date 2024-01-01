rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229527
St. Paul's Chapel (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8229527

View CC0 License

