https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229536Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFireman's Hat, 1937 by William Lang. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229536View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 899 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2622 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3069 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3069 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 13.67 MBFree DownloadFireman's Hat, 1937 by William Lang. More