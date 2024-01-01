rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229547
Silver Candlestick (ca. 1936) by Horace Reina.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Silver Candlestick (ca. 1936) by Horace Reina.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229547

View CC0 License

Silver Candlestick (ca. 1936) by Horace Reina.

More