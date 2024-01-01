rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229549
Shaker Man's Hat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer&ndash;Larsen.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shaker Man's Hat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer–Larsen.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229549

View CC0 License

Shaker Man's Hat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer–Larsen.

More