https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229587Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTopaza pyra (Fairy Topaz) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821-1902). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229587View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3574 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2855 x 4000 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3574 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2855 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 10.8 MBFree DownloadTopaza pyra (Fairy Topaz) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821-1902). More