https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229593Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBacchus (ca. 1874–1880) by John Singer Sargent. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229593View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 894 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2608 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2981 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2981 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 24.84 MBFree DownloadBacchus (ca. 1874–1880) by John Singer Sargent. More