https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229595Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTrinity Church and Wall Street (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8229595View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 769 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2242 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2562 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2562 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 19.51 MBFree DownloadTrinity Church and Wall Street (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. More