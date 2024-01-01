https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229607Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLady's Overshoes (ca.1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229607View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1045 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3047 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3967 x 3454 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3967 x 3454 px | 300 dpi | 17.7 MBFree DownloadLady's Overshoes (ca.1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling. More