https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229622Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Marriage of the Virgin (ca. 1490–1491) by Luca Signorelli. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229622View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 538 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1570 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1837 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1837 px | 300 dpi | 17.52 MBFree DownloadThe Marriage of the Virgin (ca. 1490–1491) by Luca Signorelli. More